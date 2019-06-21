SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday was the arraignment for Springfield School Resource Officer Angel Marrero, who faces assault and battery charges plus falsifying a report.
This was after he was seen on video shoving a student at Commerce High School last year.
At last checked, he's still with Springfield Police just not with the schools.
His fate at the department is up to a mix of people; the mayor, acting police commissioner, and community police hearing board.
No doubt what’s decided in court will play a factor too.
The incident took place back on December 3rd at Commerce High School and caught on surveillance video.
Officer Marrero initially filing a police report that said the student shoved him with both hands, leading a confrontation and arrest.
But that video doesn’t show this, or any clear actions leading to what Marrero said happened.
The Hampden County DA’s Office looking into the matter as differing accounts of the incident surfaced, ultimately charging Marrero with filing a false police report and assault and battery.
City officials have been vocal about the issue of student safety in Springfield, and the training these school resource officers are receiving.
There are 17 school resource officers here in the city, making up the Quebec unit.
Some are trained by the national association of school resource officers, known as NASRO.
They were last here in 2017 and 11 SRO’s went through it.
It’s unclear if Marrero was a part of that.
The last incident involving one of these officers took place at Kiley Middle School earlier this year, the officer involved there had not.
Mayor Sarno said he’d like to enhance and retrain officers who have roles in schools, also teachers and administrators.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.