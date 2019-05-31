SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County District Attorney's office tells Western Mass News that a school resource officer has been charged with assault and battery and filing a false report.
The incident in question surrounds Officer Angel Marrero and the arrest of a 15-year-old student at the High School of Commerce late last year.
Marrero initially reported the student had shoved him prior to the arrest.
Video of the incident, sent to Western Mass News on social media, seemed to paint a different picture.
We'll have more on the charges filed against Marrero tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC40
