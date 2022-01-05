SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The winter school sports pause continues in Springfield after a meeting held Wednesday morning was supposed to discuss the future of the season, but they did not have the data they needed.
Winter sports have been paused in Springfield since December 21. Those sports include wrestling and it’ll still be a little longer before athletes are allowed back on the mat.
“It's nothing that any of us wanted,” said Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early.
It was a disappointing outcome this morning - after Springfield school and city officials were scheduled to meet regarding the future of the winter sports season.
“Unfortunately, this morning, when we did meet, the lab that does the testing for the students was unable to provide us the results right now, so we weren't able to make a data-informed decision,” Early added.
The pause came after the city’s Department of Health and Human Services and Springfield Public Schools decided to temporarily pause the season last month due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the city. Early told Western Mass News that, as of right now, the city does not have a timeline for when they can expect to receive those results.
“The region is facing a lot of testing right now, so it’s causing a big delay,” Early noted.
Early said the district is hoping to provide athletes with some sort of season once they receive the lab results, but they’ll still have to hold out a little while longer.
“The kids and the coaches do want to get back out competing and that's what we want as well. However, we just want to make sure that we make sure when they get back out there that we're doing it safely,” Early said.
