SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield school officials have told Western Mass News that three staff members in the district are currently under a self-quarantine, per Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines amid global coronavirus concerns.
The district told Western Mass News they're following the state's protocol after learning the three recently traveled to Italy.
"This step is taken as a precautionary measure and based solely on the state guidelines put forward yesterday afternoon by the MA DPH," said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan in a statement.
Those staff members were sent home and will monitor their health for 14 days.
The school system will not confirm to Western Mass News which schools the staff members work at, but said none of the three are showing any coronavirus symptoms.
Cavaan noted that the district has been in touch with families and staff where the staff member may have reported that travel.
"The health and safety of all Springfield Public Schools students and staff is the number one priority of Springfield Public Schools. The district’s Nursing Department has been in constant contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and with the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services to receive updates to help ensure that the district stays abreast of the latest recommended guidelines to protect the safety of our students and staff," Cavaan explained.
The district is reminding students, families, and staff to continue personal precautions that are taken during cold and flu season, including:
- Covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing
- Avoid touching your eyes
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 second
- Stay home if you're ill, especially if you have a fever.
School officials noted that custodians have been diligent and continue to disinfect and sanitize facilities amid the cold and flu season.
We're reaching out to public health officials for more information.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
