SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was back to school on Monday for many in western Massachusetts and that included Springfield.
At Putnam Voc. Tech., students are back for in-person learning five days a week, some for the first time since March 2020.
Springfield Mayor Dominec Sarno and Springfield Public School Supt. Dan Warwick stopped by Putnam to tour the school and encouraging eligible students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Warwick said permission slips were given out to students today for vaccine clinics that will be held at the school.
“We have permission slips going home today. That was number one, getting permission slips for the vaccine so their parents can sign and we can offer it right here. We know the vaccination rates are lower than we like them to be and to make everyone safe, we need to get those vaccination rates up,” Warwick noted.
Putnam Voc. Tech. principal George Johnson said the school is also taking added precautions by having students sit at the same desks day-to-day for contact tracing and spacing out lunch times and bells.
Warwick also said they’ve spent substantial money on ventilation improvements to combat the airborne virus.
