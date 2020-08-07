SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The largest public school district in western Mass. has voted to begin school completely remote this year.
Springfield Public School Committee voted last night to extend their full at-home learning model through November.
The superintendent told Western Mass News that continuing to keep students at home was a tough decision, but also said they now have time to improve on how they'll deliver remote learning to students.
He explained some of the changes parents can expect in the fall.
Students in the Springfield Public School District will begin the year fully remote. Kids have been home since the spring, but Superintendent Dan Warwick said this September, the new remote model will be improved by using one consistent online learning system.
"We were using a lot of different systems, and it was confusing with families. One school was doing something in one grade, another something different in a different grade," Warwick explained.
Early in the pandemic, Warwick said they had lower engagement from families.
Since the district began issuing computers to families, he said the number of students participating in remote education had improved by the end of the year.
“80-percent of our elementary students were involved, at least to some degree, and 75-percent of our secondary," Warwick noted.
In the spring, Warwick said the school gave less work to students, knowing it would be an adjustment for families. This fall, he said the program will be more robust.
"It’s going to be a full day of remote education for students, so they would have work that they would do for a full day," he explained.
The decision to go remote came from concerns of COVID-19, possibly spreading through the buildings’ air systems.
Warwick also said the district has hired an industrial hygienist to evaluate the air quality in each of the 57 buildings, a decision that has educators in the local teachers union breathing a sigh of relief.
"We’re pleased that the school committee did the right thing, brought in an expert who is going to do the evaluation and has a higher standard than the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) guidelines," said Springfield Education Association President Maureen Colgan-Posner.
Warwick also said the earliest students could be back in the classroom is early November.
Coming up at 6 p.m. on ABC40, we take a look at the back to school plans from other districts across western Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.