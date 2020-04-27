SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield School District Superintendent Daniel Warick proposes a new grading system for the remainder of the academic school year.
Warick said with this proposal, students' work would be evaluated through the process of the credit/no credit grading system.
Western Mass News spoke with a parent and students who feel as though Springfield schools should pass everyone. They told us it is because this new online learning, which isn't the student’s fault.
Gabriel Rondon is a sophomore at Springfield High School of Science and Technology. He told us that he's struggling with online learning...
"I'm kind of nervous because I don't want to stay back. I already stayed back once," Rondon said.
He also said he believes all Springfield students should get credit no matter what.
“I like one-on-one work. And it's hard not having a teacher there. Like I only have one teacher that's doing one-on-one work with me, which is my Spanish teacher, but all the other teachers are just giving me work, giving me work, giving me work...when I go, I see all this work I gotta do, and it's stressful," Rondon explained.
Some parents, including Adolfo Torres who have children in Springfield schools, told Western Mass News he's also on board with the idea of passing everyone.
"Credit they pass, that would be great. Because it's not their fault, they're not in school," Torres said.
Torres has children in several grades and said they all miss going to class...and are struggling to learn while at home.
"Even if they're given credit, at least they can pass on. Hopefully, when this all goes away for a little bit, at least, they have a credit to go back to a different grade and keep on learning and being taught by the teachers, but right now, they're falling behind," Torres explained.
The Springfield Public School Committee plans to meet tomorrow regarding the credit/no credit grading system.
