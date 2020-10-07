SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A flu shot program for Springfield public school students is expanding.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told Western Mass News that their flu shot partnership with CVS has been expanded to include children three years of age and older.

This comes after the program announced they would only be servicing children nine years old and above.

This partnership, which runs through the month of October, allows parents to bring their kids to school locations to receive their state-mandated flu shots.

You will need to register online ahead of time.

The next three available clinics are:

  • Talmadge Elementary School, Allen Street: October 9
  • Rebecca Johnson School, Catherine Street: October 14
  • Washington Elementary School: October 14

A link to register for these clinics and all upcoming ones can be found here

