SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In less than ten years, Springfield Public Schools have made significant gains in the number of students graduating after four years. The recently released 2020 data on graduation and dropout rates adds another chapter to the district’s journey.
Though the change from 2012 to today is impressive, perhaps the most significant achievement in district’s turnaround is how much of it happened during the pandemic.
As recently as nine years ago, not even 60 percent of students walked away from the Springfield Public School district with a diploma after four years in high school.
“We were losing too many of our kids and their futures were not going to be positive without improving this dropout rate,” said Springfield Public Schools Supt. Daniel Warwick
In the 2011-2012 academic year, state records show Springfield’s dropout rate was 10 percent, but fast forward to 2020, the year when COVID-19 hit, and that number is down to 3 percent.
Within the last year alone, Springfield lowered the dropout rate by 1.4 percent
“To have the biggest improvement in the dropout rate in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is noteworthy,” Warwick added.
While nearly a decade ago, the graduation rate was 56.6 percent, now 77 percent of students are graduating high school in four years. Warwick said the district developed long term strategies to help at-risk students before they even enter high school.
“We started using that information down to kindergarten to change outcomes earlier and putting early intervention strategies in place,” Warwick explained.
One school with an impressive change on it’s dropout rate report card is the High School of Science and Technology, which Warwick said went from 11.7 percent to 2 percent in fewer than ten years. Sci-Tech Principal Kevin Lalime owes the academic success to relationship building among students and teachers.
“It’s a combination of first trust, then with that trust, challenging students pushing them, pushing them to be great every day,” Lalime added.
With the pandemic moving school online, the most recent crop of juniors and seniors faced challenges like no other, so what helps students enjoy school?
“I definitely think that clubs after school activities and incentives like that definitely create a sense of culture,” said junior Shane Dillon.
Dillon is the vice chair of the recently formed Springfield chapter of the Massachusetts High School Democrats. He said one big change during the pandemic may have actually played a big role in getting students to the finish line - waiving MCAS testing.
“Instead of focusing on this big standardized test, teachers were able to shift their focus on what really matters and, in their professional opinion, what will really benefit our students,” Dillon noted.
You may notice that the dropout rates and the graduation rates don’t add up to 100 percent. Warwick said that’s because not every student graduates in four years, some need more time. Another factor affecting the graduation rate, he said, is a student moving out of the district before completing their four years.
