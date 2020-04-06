SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes begin this week in the Springfield Public Schools free meal program as students remain out of the classroom during the conoravirus pandemic.
Students can come to Liberty School or one of the 16 other locations for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Springfield Public Schools adding dinner to their free meals program. The district is understanding that parents may be feeling the impact of students being home for more than three weeks.
“We know that for many students school is where they get their nutrients and we know that this is a different time for people. We want people to continue to have nutritious food and make that available for them,” said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.
The three meals a day also include Saturdays and Sundays, so if you come to pick up food for you child or children on a Friday, you get to stock up until Monday.
“I was talking with a parent, just parent-to-parent. We were just saying what a great relief this is and she was picking up food for four students and it was a riday, so on Fridays, you get food for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Cavaan explained.
The school district also added two more meal sites – Sumner Avenue School and Milton Bradley School - bringing the total number of pick up locations to 17.
In addition, you don’t need your student to be with you to get food.
“So if you are a caregiver of a student who cannot come with you to pick-up the meal, all you have to say is ‘I’m picking it up for a Springfield Public School student’ and you will be served a breakfast, a lunch, and a dinner, and drinks,” Cavaan noted.
So far, the school district said they’ve served close to 100,000 meals. They will continue to do more during the pandemic.
“Sodexo is our food service provider and they are committed to doing thing as long as the school closure lasts,” Cavaan said.
Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
