SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools has been granted a waiver from the state, allowing the district to delay its return to full in-person learning.
The new date for a full in-person return for the city's elementary schools in Springfield is Monday, May 3.
The state is allowing Springfield to begin with hybrid learning on Monday, April 5.
Jeffrey Riley, the state's commissioner of elementary and secondary education, said in a statement:
“We are pleased that 90 percent of districts will have their elementary schools back fully in-person by April 5, with all elementary schools in the Commonwealth fully in-person by May 3. Of the districts granted waivers, nearly half are due to the inclusion of fifth grade in the district’s middle school and the rest are planning to be in person within weeks. Many school districts have been safely educating students in person since September, and we are thrilled that the remainder of all elementary students will be back in classrooms soon. Bringing all our kids back to school is crucial for their educational progress and emotional and social well-being, and we will continue to work with districts to bring students back ahead of their waiver-approved return dates.”
In total, the state received 74 waiver requests by the March 22 deadline. So far, 58 waivers have been approved and ten waivers are still being reviewed.
The state explained that of those 58 approved waivers, 26 waivers were to delay grade 5 because it was part of the middle school configuration in that district.
Thirty-two waivers were approved for an incremental return because those districts - including Springfield - have been fully remote the whole year. Those districts will first return to a hybrid model for a period of one to three school weeks before going full-time in-person no later than May 3.
Six waivers have been denied because the state said that those districts wanted to continue hybrid learning for the rest of the school year or keep a full-remote day in the schedule.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
