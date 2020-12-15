SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Public School Committee hosted a town hall with parents Tuesday night.
This meeting took place ahead of their vote on the proposed hybrid learning plan.
School officials said the plan is set to be broken up into phases. It would start by bringing back vocational and high needs students first, followed by pre-school and kindergarten.
Students will also be broken up into different cohorts, alternating who comes in each day. A separate group would be established for those who opt to remain remote.
"Our goal is your goal. We want to get our kids, staff, students, and teachers back in our system as soon as possible. As soon as it is publically healthwise safe, and we can continue to move forward," Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.
The Springfield School Committee is expected to vote on their hybrid-learning plan and the dates for each phase this Thursday.
