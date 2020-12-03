SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cyber attack targeting Springfield Public Schools a couple months ago now has school leaders taking action.
They're offering free credit monitoring services to people whose information may have been compromised.
The attack happened back on October 8 and forced an early end to the remote learning day.
Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick told Western Mass News the hackers targeted the district’s I.T. network and some people’s personal data may have been compromised.
“This would be current employees, former employees, or people who may have applied for a job, so their information could’ve been compromised. They didn’t get through to any of our main systems, so this would have been secondary information of a support system, so if we could see that there’s a possibility it was compromised, we’re notifying people,” Warwick explained.
Warwick said the district is providing two years of free credit monitoring services and some additional services for identity protection for people who they think could potentially be impacted.
They are sending out letters to people whose data may have been compromised.
If you don’t receive a letter, the district does not believe your personal information is in danger.
Warwick said since the attack, the districts I.T. network has been enhanced so something like this doesn’t happen again.
It’s still unclear how many people are impacted and how much this will cost the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.