SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Labor Day weekend nearing, that could mean a lack of food for some Springfield students.
The school district hosted an event Friday to try and make sure that isn't the case.
“We're excited that this program is going to continue into the school year," said Azell Cavaan, school spokesperson.
Since schools closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Springfield Public Schools district and its food provider, Sodexo, have offered free daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to all Springfield area students.
In that time, the program has served 2.5 million meals.
With it being Labor Day weekend, the district spent the day offering up extra meals Friday to make sure the students have food.
“There will be no pickup on Monday,” Cavaan said. “And so today, families will be getting food for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday."
With the school year approaching, Cavaan said there will be a few changes once remote learning begins.
“Currently pick up is five days a week,” she said. “We'll be reducing pick up to three days a week, but it will still be providing enough meals for seven days a week."
Also changing is the time of day for picking up food.
“We're hearing from a lot of working parents that this hasn't been a convenient time for them, so the pickup time will change from the afternoon to the early evening, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.," she said.
Cavaan said Sodexo is providing fresh farm to table food, including fruits and vegetables from local farms.
She said people should feel safe when arriving at one of the 17 pickup locations they have across the city.
“It's safe, it's social distancing,” she said. “The food is packaged, prepared, and ready to be placed into your vehicle, if quick. If you're popping in here over the course of your lunch break, they've perfected it over the course of almost six months."
Those with questions about the school year can call the Western Mass News newsroom at 413-846-0200, or email us at schoolauthority@westernmassnews.com.
