SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield school officials have paused the winter sports season until February 5.
The move comes after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student-athlete. The school and the sport involved will not be disclosed due to privacy reasons.
Springfield Public Schools said that those who have had direct exposure to this athlete will be contacted directly, instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks, and get appropriate testing.
All student-athletes and their families will also be notified of the positive case and the health and safety measures being done by the school district.
In addition, the decision to pause sports was made in connection with a previously scheduled COVID-19 re-test week for student-athletes for the week of February 1, as well as out of an abundance of caution to help spread with Springfield being deemed a 'red' or 'high-risk' community by the Mass. Department of Public Health.
"We made the collective decision that we thought it would be best to pause all winter sports because of trying to limit the contact, we had to pause in the fall because of an issue, and we wanted to act with an abundance of caution," Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early said.
Early said the good news is they've seen this kind of situation work out where the season resumes. He is hopeful for similar results this time around, however safety was top priority here.
Practices are expected to resume on February 5 for those student-athletes who were not directly exposed and is testing negative.
