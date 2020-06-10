SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield school officials have announced preliminary plans for the upcoming academic year.
Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said that the district plans to start classes on August 31, as originally planned.
Cavaan noted that "the school year will be very different from anything before, due to new practices and protocols that will be put in place to help protect students and staff against the spread of coronavirus."
On Wednesday, the district outlined plans for next year, which is subject to change and is contingent on coronavirus rate trends on the local, state, and national level:
- Learning will take place in the classroom and remotely on a rotating basis. In other words, a student will attend school in-person some days and do remote learning at home on other days.
- Whether in-person or at home, the entire class will be working on the same curriculum.
- The rotating schedule will continue until health officials declare it safe to relax social distancing rules. The mixed schedule will help keep the number of students in school at a time, at a level that helps with social distancing.
- On the days when a student is in the school building, class sizes will be limited. Movement throughout the building will also be limited for students and teachers.
- Families will have the ability to opt out of in-person classes and choose remote learning only. Families would have access to lessons, curriculum, course materials, and instruction as provided by the child's school.
- Students and staff must stay home if feeling ill.
- Students of all ages and teachers will be expected to wear a face covering or mask when in the building and on the bus.
- School meals will be individually packaged.
- Safety protocols will be taken for those students riding the bus to and from school.
- Protocols related to hand sanitization and washing, building cleaning and sanitization, and possibly temperature monitoring will be implemented at all schools.
Springfield Public Schools Supt. Daniel Warwick in a statement:
"These have been unprecedented challenging times for our families, and we appreciate the patience and understanding that our families, students and staff have granted us."
“We know that people have lots of questions, but we are sharing these very preliminary plans now with the hope of providing families with enough time to begin preparing for the fall. We will continue to share information on an ongoing basis as plans materialize and further guidance is issued by the State."
The district has launched a website which will provide families with updates as they become available.
Cavaan said that parents with students who are currently enrolled in the district should expect a phone call from their current school, during which "school administrators will ask parents about their plans for their student in the fall based on the current projection of what school is expected to look like at that time."
I want schools open but I don't agree with the mask part. I just read an article on people dying from pleurisy. It is a lung disease from wearing a mask for 8 hours a day.
