SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public School students will remain remote for their next two marking periods.
Western Mass News listened in as the committee came to a consensus that schools wouldn't return to in-person learning until April.
The Springfield School Committee voted Thursday night that students continue to learn remotely until April 8.
“We definitely wouldn't be able to return during the second marking period or right at the beginning of the third marking period,” Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick said.
The motion passed five to two for students to return to the classroom after the end of the district's third marking period with the caveat that specialized groups, like high-need students, could be phased in sooner.
“There are some vulnerable populations we need to get back into school,” School Committee Member Denise Hurst said.
This included vocational students at Putnam Technical Academy.
“We have kids in vocational training that need certification hours, and they need to be in-person to get those hours,” School Committee Member LaTonia Monroe Naylor said.
The majority of school committee members cited the current surge in cases as their reason to stay remote, as well as the vaccine's arrival that would allow students to safely return on a large scale in the spring.
“As we know educators are going to be in Phase 2, which means that potentially early April we may be vaccinating educators,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
The committee will work on an official reopening plan in the next couple of months.
“It's imperative we keep our kids and employees safe, but it's also imperative we make sure our teachers go back to school,” School Committee Member Peter Murphy said.
The committee's next session is in January.
