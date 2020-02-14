SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield school officials touting its dropout rate for 2019.
They say last year's 4.4% represents an all-time low for the city.
Officials say the rate has dropped by more than 50% over the last seven years.
Superintendent Daniel Warwick says it starts with data collection, as the district is keeping tabs on every student from the start of kindergarten.
More importantly, he credits a wide range of programs to help make sure seniors graduate.
"There's always a pathway for students who want to take advantage of it. Students have been accessing those pathways, staff has been making those options available to them, and more and more of our kids are getting to the finish line where we want them to get to," stated Warwick.
Some of those pathways include graduation coaches, 9th grade transition courses, as well as free night and Summer school courses.
Warwick says the ultimate goal is a 100% graduation rate.
