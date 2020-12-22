SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the winter, food insecurity is a growing concern across western Massachusetts.
However, Springfield Public Schools is doing all they can to ensure that no child goes hungry this holiday season.
Grab and Go meals are being provided by the Springfield Public Schools' Home Grown culinary and nutrition program.
Superintendent Daniel Warwick said staff quickly adjusted to meet the needs brought on by the pandemic back in March and continue to this day.
So far, they've delivered over five million meals to needy families.
"It speaks to the needs during the pandemic, how it really has increased the food security issues relative to what our families are facing and the response to our program has been outstanding," Warwick said.
Participating families will receive seven days' worth of breakfast, lunch, and dinners per child to last through Christmas and the weekend.
