SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall sports games and practices have been cancelled for two weeks in Springfield.
The city and school administrators are pausing all games, all practices, and all events after a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus.
Health officials didn’t identify which sport the student played or what school they attend.
They did say that student who tested positive was asked to quarantine, along with other students identified as close contacts.
This comes as Springfield has been in the ‘red’ on the state’s COVID-19 case tracking map, designating it as a high-risk community.
We spoke with Springfield health officials about the city’s current status and what it would take to lessen the city’s high-risk status.
“To get back to yellow, we would have to have less than eight cases per 100,000 and we are currently not there. We are seeing increases, we are seeing increases in our younger population,” explained Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield’s Director of Health and Human Services.
Health officials said all Springfield student-athletes will be notified about the health and safety measures being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.