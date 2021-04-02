SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday is back to in-person hybrid learning for Springfield Public Schools, but the district said there could be bussing delays.
The school district said First Student, the bus company used by Springfield schools, has a shortage of drivers, so kids might be waiting for their bus longer than usual.
“I think they should of organized it a little bit better before they started getting the school busses going. I mean, the kids are going to have to stand outside in the cold until the busses get there, so I mean it's not fair to them,” said Lourian Castro of Springfield.
Castro is not happy after learning about possible bussing delays on the first day back to school. The Springfield mom plans to take her kids to school instead of having them wait outside.
“Getting them there in the morning is not going to be easy, but I’d rather just do it myself, instead of waiting for a bus, ya know, not knowing and they have to stand outside and they’re alone unsupervised during that time,” Castro added.
Springfield Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick told Western Mass News that he's frustrated as well. He said with Monday morning fast approaching, the district is working with First Student to resolve any potential problems.
“They’re now working feverishly to reroute the buses to make sure we’re ready to go on Monday,” Warwick explained.
A spokesperson for First Student told Western Mass News adjustments can be made despite a shortage of bus drivers.
“We do think that this can be fixed quickly as we get a clear understanding of how many students were on different routes and we can make adjustments as we go and really, we’re hopeful that only a few routes could potentially be impacted on Monday,” said Chris Kemper, spokesperson for First Student.
Warwick added this issue does not fall on Springfield Public Schools, but rather First Student and First Student needs drivers. They’re offering up to a $1,500 sign-on bonus for new employees. More information can be found here.
