SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Parents, children and some teddy bears showed up on Saturday to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Springfield Science Museum.
"And there are other families and kids here so kids can see each other having the shot and it's okay, it helps bring it down and make them more calm," said Meg Magrath-Smith of Holyoke.
Shakira Daviau’s daughter, Shaniya attends Holyoke Community Charter School. At the beginning of the month, students switched to remote learning due a rise in COVID-19 cases and following the death of a 13-year-old student.
In light of this, Daviau said it was important for her to get Shaniya vaccinated.
"Well with everything going on, I don't want something to end up happening to her," said Shakira.
8-year-old Shaniya shared with Western Mass News how she felt after getting her first shot.
"Well it hurt my hand a little bit but when I shaked it off, it went away," said Shaniya.
A symptom 6-year-old Finn Magrath-Smith also experienced.
"It hurt but it was worth it," said Magrath-Smith.
Both children happy they were able to enjoy some coloring books and a special treat afterwards.
"At least I got a lollipop," said Magrath-Smith.
Meantime, Finn's mom shared with us why she decided to get her son vaccinated.
"I think it's just it's only of the things we all have to do to start getting back to normal," said mom Meg Magrath-Smith.
And the vaccine clinic is not just for children. Adults can also sign-up or walk in for their booster shots.
"So we have the Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson," said David Frankin, COVID-19 manager at Cataldo Ambulance.
There is another vaccine clinic next weekend, and second dose vaccine clinics start the first weekend in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.