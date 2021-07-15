SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's exciting news for museum lovers. After 18 months, the Seymour Planetarium at the Springfield Science Museum will reopen Friday and officials said it's better than ever.

The newly refurbished planetarium is now freshly painted and features new carpets and theater-style cushioned seats.

However, the furniture isn't the best part.

"Our starball was created by hand by two brothers here in the Springfield area between about 1934 and 1936 is when they made this machine. It's now the oldest operating starball, or star projector, in the world," said Michael Kerr, director of the Springfield Science Museum.

Planetarium tickets are free for Springfield Museum members.  Nonmember tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for those 17 and under.

Masks are still required in the planetarium.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.