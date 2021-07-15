SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's exciting news for museum lovers. After 18 months, the Seymour Planetarium at the Springfield Science Museum will reopen Friday and officials said it's better than ever.
The newly refurbished planetarium is now freshly painted and features new carpets and theater-style cushioned seats.
However, the furniture isn't the best part.
"Our starball was created by hand by two brothers here in the Springfield area between about 1934 and 1936 is when they made this machine. It's now the oldest operating starball, or star projector, in the world," said Michael Kerr, director of the Springfield Science Museum.
Planetarium tickets are free for Springfield Museum members. Nonmember tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for those 17 and under.
Masks are still required in the planetarium.
