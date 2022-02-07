SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield COVID-19 cases are down significantly once again for the third week in a row since the highest peak in a single week. This is good news for many, but will it impact restrictions still in place?
The most recent COVID-19 cases are less than half what they were the previous week, but as far as the indoor mask mandate goes, that is still in place until March 1.
“We are excited to see these drops in cases,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris is happy to see the significant drop in COVID-19 cases within a week.
For the week of January 9, the city hit an all-time high in a single week with more than 2,700 cases, but the numbers have been going down since then. Last week, the count was down to 707 cases - dropping by more than half from the week before.
“We have said that we would look at the data and make a decision based on the data. I do not think we’re in the place right now where we can make that decision, but that will happen shortly,” Caulton-Harris explained.
The city of Springfield's indoor mask mandate is set to expire on March 1. One man who travels for work told Western Mass News that when he comes to Springfield, he still plans to wear a mask when the mandate is lifted.
“I’ll still wear a mask, yeah. I go to a lot of places. I work all over the state, I work all over Connecticut, and we just came from Florida yesterday and there’s no masks there. I still wore mine,” said Casey Conniff of West Hartford, CT.
What would make Caulton-Harris feel at ease with the COVID-19 situation in Springfield does not have to do with just cases numbers going down.
“My comfort level will be when the majority of the residents of the city of Springfield are vaccinated and boosted and then I think we can start to move towards a normal existence,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Caulton-Harris said people should take precautions if gathering for the big game this weekend.
