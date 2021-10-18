SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus cases in Springfield are trending in the direction we all want to see - downward. We’re getting answers tonight on what might lie ahead for COVID-19 in the city.
Springfield COVID-19 cases may be trending downward, which is exactly what the city’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris wants to see, but going indoors and the holiday season is right around the corner.
“This week, we are 93 cases less than we were last week and so that is important to say because we’re trending in the right direction,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris is now able to say the city of Springfield is trending in the right direction. For the week of September 19, the city saw 510 cases, but the week of September 26, cases were down to 399. For the first week of October, there were 351 cases. Last week, Springfield saw 258 cases. That’s almost a 50 percent drop from three weeks earlier.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News what she believes is causing this downward trend. She points to Springfield’s indoor mask mandate.
“The mask mandate, I believe, has had an impact in our numbers decreasing…The hand washing, the social distancing, the mask mandate, it's working,” Caulton-Harris added.
One man we spoke to, who works in downtown Springfield, said he won’t let his guard down anytime soon.
“I think it makes me a little more laxed. You gotta try to remember to keep up your guard. It’s easy to forget,” said Rob Thomas, who works in Springfield.
As the months get colder, more of us will be indoors and between holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, people are expected to be with family and friends. That concerns Caulton-Harris and her suggestion is to follow covid-19 protocols.
“…But it does not mean our cases have to go up. It means we continue to stay vigilant to make sure we’re doing the necessary precautions, even when we’re indoors with our families,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Caulton-Harris added that the people of Springfield have the power to make sure that cases do not go back up.
