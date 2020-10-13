SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health officials in Springfield are noticing a trend with their latest batch of COVID-19 cases in the city.
They are warning those traditionally not likely to develop serious symptoms to keep their guard up.
Springfield officials said Tuesday they are noticing an increase of COVID-19 cases in people age 30 and under and the vehicle for spreading, they said, is infecting local children 13 and under.
There are 34 fewer COVID-19 cases in Springfield this week when compared to last week, but that’s pretty much where the good news ends.
The city’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said nearly 50 percent of the new cases are coming from people 30 and younger.
“Those of us who believe that COVID-19 is not affecting our children, it definitely is based on the data that we have of last week’s cases,” Caulton-Harris explained.
In fact, Caulton-Harris said there have been multiple cases documented in children under the age of 13 - some as young as four years old.
“The 11 to 20 year olds, there were 19 of them...there were 13 in the 0 to 10 year olds,” Caulton-Harris added.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone to pediatrician John O’Reilly with Baystate Health about how these kids are catching COVID-19.
“What we’re seeing is that a lot of this increase is in clusters among families,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly said in many cases, it is multigenerational households where a member is an essential worker.
“They come back with COVID, but they’re asymptomatic and suddenly within that household, the baby gets sick or the grandmother sick,” O’Reilly explained.
O’Reilly said many of the local kids who catch COVID-19 only have a few symptoms and don’t get too sick. However, he said families should still take every effort to protect the younger members, like they do the elderly ones.
“With this increase, we have to do things a little differently. When you’re at home and you’re watching a movie, you may need to wear a mask. You probably can’t all sit crowded around the dinner table,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly also said they’ve seen an increase in their positive testing rate at the hospital. It’s at 1.65 percent right now, higher than the statewide average of 1.1 percent.
