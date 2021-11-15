SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second week in a row, COVID-19 cases in Springfield have risen significantly. They went up by 150 last week and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the concentration is on the younger population.
Last week, the city saw 400 cases. Nearly half of those cases were among 0 to 20-year-olds.
"Our young people feel that they're invincible and I hope they are, but why take the risk?" Sarno asked.
Sarno pointed to where the majority of the coronavirus case numbers in Springfield are coming from in the latest COVID-19 data. For the week of October 17, the city saw 254 cases. For the week of October 24, there were 214 cases - the lowest since cases started going back up.
For the week of Ooctober 31, there were 259 cases and now, just last week, there were 400 cases.
To put the week of November 7 into even more context for you, 0-to-10-year-olds made up 84 of those cases and 11 to 20-year-olds accounted for 114 cases, which totaled 198 cases for those zero to 20.
Sarno weighed in further on the timing of the sharp increase in positive tests.
“In speaking with Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris earlier this morning, this could be that spike after the Halloween events that occurred,” Sarno explained.
Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Public Schools. We asked them what the COVID-19 case numbers were in recent weeks. Between October 28 and November 3, there were 46 positive cases, but from November 4 to November 10, there were 91 positive cases.
On Wednesday, November 10, the city of Springfield saw 71 cases, so the rise in cases at Springfield schools has a very similar timeline for the under 20 age group for the city.
We asked Sarno how he plans to get younger people vaccinated.
"Now, it's continuing to utilize all methods - social media, social influencers - to beat back the misinformation that is out there. That is key,” Sarno added.
The mayor also told us they plan for the youth COVID-19 council to have a town hall in early December. As for parents of Springfield Public School students, they said if your child gets tested for COVID-19, stay home until the results come back and if you’re sick, stay home.
and yet again...why do cases matter? They do not. Get a vax if you are at risk. or stay home, or wear an n95. Don't worry about it if you aren't at risk. Kids have virtually no risk. Worrying about things that you aren't at risk from is stupid. Yeah a plane could crash into my place of work. It's happened. Lots died. I don't sit around worrying about every plane that flies overhead.
