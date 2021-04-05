SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. That's the message Springfield health officials are spreading to an increasingly vaccinated population. City officials said Monday people under 50 are now the cause of nearly 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in Springfield.
Springfield is vaccinating more people each day, especially now that people 55 and older are eligible for the vaccine starting today, but officials said now is not the time to let your guard down.
“People are getting a little lax out there. We noticed more and more people not wearing masks,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Springfield city health officials are not only racing to vaccinate those who are eligible, but also to slow the spread of COVID-19 among those who can’t sign up for the shot yet.
Seventy-nine percent of the city's cases, health officials said, are people under 50. Massachusetts residents who are 16 to 54 years old won't be allowed to sign up until April 19, lagging behind Connecticut and New York.
Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose believes the state's timeline prioritizes the most vulnerable populations first.
“If there's more vaccine that could be administered or there were gaps and empty appointments, well then immediately, we should increase the categories of people that are eligible,” Roose added.
Roose points out that some variants of COVID-19 could result in carrying higher viral loads and will spread faster. With a new strain that scientists traced back to India appearing on the west coast, Roose told Western Mass News the best public health response should be to not overreact, but instead, “....continue to monitor for these variants and gather the science and then make decisions based on that information.”
Springfield continues to stand up more vaccine clinics and there is a faith-based effort in the works to increase vaccine acceptance. Health officials said they received doses of the single jab Johnson and Johnson vaccine that will soon be available.
“I think what's going to be interesting is to see how many of our residents are interested in J&J or Janssen. There has been some resistance in the community to that vaccine and that's based on the earlier efficacy rate where people thought this was less effective,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Starting Monday, the state expanded eligibility to people age 55 and older and to people with one serious health condition as listed by the state. That list has expanded since February, when people with two or more conditions became eligible.
