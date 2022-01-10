SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another record-breaking week last week in the city of Springfield, with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to date as the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has decided that the school mask mandate will remain in place through next month.

Health officials are growing more concerned over the high number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield and they believe they will continue to see more cases in the weeks ahead.

"It's just going to increase and get worse,” said James Scarnici of Springfield.

Scarnici recovered from COVID-19 complications not too long ago. He's now watching the number of positive cases rise in the city of Springfield and he's pleading with his community to follow the guidelines.

"People just need to take the advice that the professionals give them. Mask up and stay your distance away and I guess that's all you can do,” Scarnici added.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that last week, another record was broken. The highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic was reported in the city of Springfield with 2,448 cases.

"We are 120 cases above our highest point, which was the week prior, so we are still seeing the infection rate increase in the city of Springfield,” Caulton-Harris explained.

She said this recent surge has proven the omicron variant is more contagious than previous variants.

This December, there were 5,359 positive COVID-19 cases – approximately 1,000 more than December 2020. Of the positive cases, 83.2 percent of people are age 50 or under. Health officials said that's largely due to those age groups not wanting to get the vaccine.

"I think it's terrible. In the U.S., as a whole, but particularly in Massachusetts, not enough people are getting vaccinated,” said James Rosenthal of Springfield.

Especially in the younger age groups, some are just not eligible.

"A part of the reason it is high is because the 0-10 year old age group, many of those are not able to get vaccinated right now, so we're trying to increase that rate,” Caulton-Harris noted.

However, for the younger age groups that are, Caulton-Harris said the Springfield school system is setting up vaccine clinics in some of the schools, as well as pool testing, to try and see how many students are coming down with the virus.

"…To try and identify those who are positive and the individuals who are exposed as well,” Caulton-Harris said.

According to the latest data from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, over the two weeks of Christmas through New Year's, there were 738 student cases

and 355 staff cases in the city of Springfield. Because of the alarming numbers across the state, DESE has extended the school mask mandate through February 28.

"I am pleased that we are going to continue the mask mandate because it will help protect some of our most vulnerable children,” Caulton-Harris said.

We did speak to Caulton-Harris about the decision on whether to continue winter sports or not. She said they are still waiting for results from COVID-19 tests of students. She is meeting with the schools again on Wednesday to discuss it.