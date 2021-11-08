SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns have been raised in Springfield as COVID-19 cases went up last week after experiencing a steady decline. It follows Halloween activities and the city's lifting on the indoor mask mandate. Could there be a connection?
It’s is the first time Springfield cases have gone up since the week of September 12. Western Mass News has been closely following COVID-19 case trends in Springfield week-to-week and we want to get answers on why there has been a slight uptick.
“The uptick is certainly concerning,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris reacted Monday to the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield. For the week of September 12, the city saw 886 cases. Six weeks later, the week of October 24, cases were 214 cases, but now, the numbers are again on the increase are up by 45 cases and sit at 259 cases for the week of October 31.
We're told nearly half of the cases coming from the 0 to 20 age group - 126 cases from last week to be exact.
With the vaccine now available for children ages 5 and up, we asked one parent whether the uptick in Springfield cases will encourage him to get his son vaccinated.
“Honestly, no. I mean I don’t know what’s in it. I’m scared. You hear all these people dying and all this stuff going on with it. Who knows what’s the truth,” said Eddy Garcia of Springfied.
Garcia did not allow his nine-year-old son to go trick-or-treating this year, but he did hand out candy to youngsters and this is what Garcia experienced.
“I didn’t want him being around all these other people. A lot of people that came trick-or-treating had no masks on or anything. We gave a lot of candy away, but we had masks,” Garcia added.
We asked Caulton-Harris where the uptick in cases are coming from and if there is a specific reason.
“So we’re still seeing it in the younger population. What the specific reason is, it’s very difficult to say until we do our contact tracing,” Caulton-Harris noted.
We asked Caulton-Harris whether the uptick could be linked to lifting the indoor mask mandate or Halloween activities.
“The students are still in school and there is a mask mandate still in place for public school students at this point,” Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris told us contact tracing is currently underway for those who tested positive last week. Answers could come as early as next week.
