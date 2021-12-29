SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A viewer reached out to Western Mass News, concerned about the impossibly long lines at local COVID-19 testing sites.
They wanted to know if the city of Springfield plans to add more sites, to help battle the recent surge in cases.
The Eastfield Mall testing site is the only regional, free testing site in Springfield.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said he's working to change that.
Testing sites across western Mass. are seeing extremely long lines. At the Eastfield Mall testing site Wednesday morning, four parking lots were full of cars.
And a viewer sent us a photo of the scene at the Chicopee Senior Center PCR testing on Wednesday morning.
A concerned Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom, wondering what the city of Springfield plans to do about this increase in testing. Her email read quote:
"I just sent an email to the city asking if there was a plan to increase the testing sites due to extensive lines now at the Eastfield Mall."
We brought her concern to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who said he's working on it.
"I spoke to Governor Baker, personally this morning about what options might be available,” said Mayor Sarno.
He said the Governor told him it’s hard to find people to work these testing sites.
"The key issues is getting staffing and the bodies," said Mayor Sarno.
Over in Chicopee, the Mayor has decided to put more testing times in place.
PCR testing will continue to be three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8a.m.-12p.m. through the month of January. They will continue to hand out one free rapid test kit per household at City Hall.
But the City reminds people that the results from at home testing kits cannot be proof to qualify for covid sick leave and they must receive PCR results.
Mayor Sarno said he has also asked Governor Baker to send more at home testing kits to the city of Springfield and surrounding areas.
"I'm waiting to hear back from the Governor about the availability of being able to garner more testing kits for our residents," said Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno said he hopes to know by the end of the night tonight if the city can open more testing sites, or receive more at home testing kits.
