SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a historic weekend in Springfield, but not in a good way.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno provided updated COVID-19 numbers at Monday’s news briefing.
According to the mayor, there’s a surge of COVID-19 cases continues in Springfield with 128 cases reported Friday and 137 reported on Saturday.
The overall weekend total nears 300 cases, with 646 cases reported for the entire week.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack also reported alarming numbers as the number of patients being treated at the hospital for COVID-19 has doubled in the last two weeks.
As cases continue to climb, the economy continues to struggle.
“Residents in this community are hurting. You've had a stimulus package in front of you for months and we’re going into this surge, so people, residents, businesses continue to struggle and I urge you, again, for Congress to move on this stimulus package because if adjustments have to be made as far as what needs to be done in cities and towns, that means people might be out of work,” Sarno explained.
Sarno added that Springfield Police are down 20 officers due to COVID-19 with another five pending results. He said Mass. State Police are on standby in case extra help is needed in the city in the meantime.
