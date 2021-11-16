SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield City Council set aside 5 million dollars to settle police misconduct cases.
In a 10-to-1 vote Monday night, the council moved to transfer the money into the Law Department’s Settlement Fund.
City solicitor Edward Pikula said that the money will strengthen the city's bargaining position in pending cases.
He said that a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice will be reached in the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.