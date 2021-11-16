In a 10-to-1 vote Monday night, the council moved to transfer the money into the Law Department’s Settlement Fund.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield City Council set aside 5 million dollars to settle police misconduct cases.

City solicitor Edward Pikula said that the money will strengthen the city's bargaining position in pending cases.

He said that a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice will be reached in the next few weeks.

