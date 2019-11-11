SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It may be time to officially break out the hat and gloves if you haven't already. By this time tomorrow, it will feel more like January than November.
That's why the Springfield Rescue Mission wants to get the message out that their doors will be open for anyone in need.
“When we have cold weather, the emergency shelter is what kicks in,” said Ron Willoughby with the Springfield Rescue Mission.
The Springfield Rescue Mission opens its doors to make sure anyone who would normally be outside has a warm place to stay.
“Our purpose with the emergency shelter is to bring as many people in as we can in a good, safe, orderly way and meet their needs,” Willoughby explained.
Willoughby said they may open up earlier than usual Tuesday when the temperature is expected to drop.
“We normally open at three o'clock in the afternoon. If the weather is really severe and inclement, we will open earlier and we will let guys to stay later if they need to. We try to be as flexible as we can when the weather changes,” Willoughby said.
Willoughby told Western Mass News that even if all 39 beds are full, they will accommodate anyone who shows up.
“We don’t deny people a place to stay if the weather is inclement. We somehow find a way to meet their needs - give them a blanket, give them a chair, something to make them comfortable if our beds are full,” Willoughby added.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said since it will be colder than normal this time of year, anyone outside should cover up.
“If you are going to be outside, I would say Tuesday night, late Wednesday, that's when you want to have every bit of your skin covered up because the cold will be that intense for a little while anyway,” Willoughby noted.
We checked in with the Chicopee Department of Public Works. They said that, as of right now, they don't have plans to throw down salt. They will make that call tomorrow.
“The cold won’t affect the road conditions, but the fact that we get a little bit of snow, it's not going to melt because the temperatures will be falling so quickly, so that could lead to some icy spots,” Brown explained.
The Springfield Rescue Mission is always looking for donations. For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.
