SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man wanted for a shooting in early March has been arrested in North Carolina.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Friday afternoon, members of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano in Wilmington, NC on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Liriano had been wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman near the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place in Springfield on March 5.
The victim of the shooting survived.
Walsh added that Liriano will be extradited back to Massachusetts on charges including firearm armed robbery, assault and battery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
