SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on the 29-year-old Springfield man who was shot and killed early Monday morning.
Zack Ramsey's fighting name was AK-47. His professional career spans from Hartford to Holyoke.
Other boxers said he was one of the best.
"Everybody looked up to him because he was such a great fighter," said Anthony Blanco.
Blanco, the owner of Hartford Boxing Center, told Western Mass News he worked with Zack Ramsey - also known as AK-47 - from 2013 to 2017.
"Incredible fighter. He could have been a world champion multiple times," Blanco explained.
Ramsey went pro in 2012.
His mom, Lisa Ramsey, said some of her favorite memories of her son are of when he was in the boxing ring.
"I know he was good. My son very seldom got hit in that ring. He was really, really good. I remember the first fight that I went to when he was younger, they had to stop it because the other child was so bloody. He was good," Lisa Ramsey said.
Zack's girlfriend, Maurie Murphy, noted, "it was everything to him. Boxing was everything to him."
Murphy said he spent his entire day training to become the best.
"He had a trainer named John. He went to the Whitley's a lot. All of these people cared about Zack so much and tried so hard to make sure he was the boxer he could be. Everybody tried everything," Murphy explained.
Zack didn't spend all his time perfecting his own skills. He was also dedicated to helping others become the best boxer they could be.
"He volunteered at the gyms helping other young youths. His son was there every day," Lisa Ramsey said.
Blanco noted, "a great father, very humble, someone that was willing to help out around the gym. He would have been a great coach. He was just a great, great, great guy."
The Hartford Boxing Center is holding a 5k race on Saturday. They said a portion of the event's proceeds will go toward Ramsey's funeral costs.
