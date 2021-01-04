SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New year, same pandemic problems. That was the message coming from Springfield city officials at Monday's coronavirus briefing.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno started off today’s briefing by saying COVID-19 numbers are down this week, but that's only because testing was temporarily put on pause due to the holiday and the city’s health commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said community spread is still happening.
“We are seeing numerous clusters in households and clusters on streets and in neighborhoods…We are starting to see the Christmas surge. I suspect that this surge will continue,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said hospitals in the state are close to reaching their capacity. It’s something health officials are worried about and he said they fear the worst month of the pandemic may be ahead of us.
Keroack’s message to those who traveled: “Please realize that you have placed yourselves and those around you at increased risk and for that reason, I would strongly urge you to lie low for 10 days after whatever exposure it was.”
Keroack said a lot of the state has turned red on the COVID-19 risk map. There are 351 towns and cities in the Bay State and 188 of them are in the ‘red’ zone - that’s 53 percent.
However, Keroack’s waiting for the uptick.
“We all fear that our worst month is still ahead of us. It could well be this month that we're in right now,” Keroack noted.
Sarno told Western Mass News he is expecting expanded testing and of course vaccinations to be focus moving forward.
Caulton-Harris added that the city’s board of health should receive a round of vaccines this week for first responders.
“We want to make sure that everyone in our city is taking necessary precautions and has the ability to move into 20201 healthy, whole, happy and, most importantly together,” Caulton-Harris explained.
