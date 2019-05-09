Springfield, State Police asking for public's help in locating two shooting suspects.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police and the Springfield Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted in connection to two separate shootings.
David Procopio, spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, tells us that both 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano and 18-year-old Daniel Rodriguez are wanted on several charges and have been added to the State Police's Most Wanted Fugitives list.
Rodriguez, who turns nineteen on May 12, is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Dwight Street on the night of July 28, 2018.
The victim that was allegedly shot by Rodriguez was paralyzed from his chest down after sustaining a gunshot wound to his neck.
Procopio stated that Rodriguez is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. intimidation of witness, and unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm.
A warrant was obtained for his arrest in January of 2019.
Rodriguez is described as a 5'11" Hispanic man, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with light skin, and brown hair and brown eyes.
He also goes by the aliases of Bebo, X, and Dex, and also has a tattoo of the word 'Kailiane' on his left forearm.
Rodriguez is believed to be a member of the Worthy Boys Posse street gang, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
A warrant was issued for Liriano's arrest following an investigation into a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place on the morning of March 5 of this year that left one woman seriously injured.
It was later determined that the woman had been shot in the torso during a street robbery, but, thankfully, survived.
Liriano is aware that he is sought by law enforcement officials, and is wanted on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
He is also wanted on a separate breaking and entering charge.
Liriano is described as 6'2" Hispanic man with light skin, with dark brown hair, brown/hazel eyes, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
Some of Liriano's known aliases are Alec, Krazy, and Crazy, and also has the 'Amparo' tattooed on his left forearm and the word 'Moe' on his left wrist.
Liriano also has a small scar on one of his hands.
If you see either Rodriguez or Liriano, you are asked to not approach them, and should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of either suspect is urged to contact the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873 or by dialing 911.
