SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield store was evacuated for a time Friday following a report of someone in the store with a weapon.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to Walmart on Boston Road around 11:50 a.m. for a verbal disturbance. He noted that a person stated that they had a license-to-carry, but no weapon was seen or shown.
Officers instructed those involved to leave the store.
Then around 1:30 p.m., a 911 call was made based on a picture that was sent via text message and purported that there was a person with a gun inside Walmart.
Officers arrived and evacuated the store. Once they were able to see the picture, it was determined that it was from the earlier incident.
"The second time, it was different because all the alarms went off in the store and this time, it wasn't like 'Can everybody leave.' Police were all over in the store, asking us to leave, quietly, not rushing us. The second time, it was horns going off, bells going off, police screaming get out, get out now and everybody had to run out," said Debra Lane of Springfield.
Richardo Melendez of Springfield added, "Everybody rushed out. Nobody got hurt. Everybody is safe and everything. Thank God."
No injuries were reported and the store has since reopened.
"At no time during any of these events was a firearm involved....The officers evacuated the building for the safety of customers and workers while they investigated the information they received from the 911 call," Walsh explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.