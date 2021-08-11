SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield high school football players are just over a week away from getting back on the field for practice.
Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early told us me they are planning for an almost normal fall sports season. However, this is pending an upcoming Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) meeting scheduled a week from today where new guidance for players may be announced.
“We are getting the season together, getting the schedules tightened up, and making sure everything is ready to go,” Early said.
The fall sports include football, volleyball, cross country, boys and girls' soccer, and cheerleading. Taking a look at last year’s fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Early noted, “Soccer and cross country were played during the fall of 2020. However, football, volleyball, and cheerleading were abbreviated with practices being held in March of 2021.”
He said spring sports were the only group to have a postseason.
This year, Early told Western Mass News that the district is gearing up for an almost normal fall season. Players will follow the latest guidelines by the district of requiring masks for students and staff in all indoor settings.
“The indoor sport of girls volleyball this fall will be still be mandating to wear masks inside,” Early explained.
At this time, there are no masks required for outdoors sports, but that could change. The MIAA is scheduled to have a meeting regarding the upcoming fall season on August 18.
“One thing we do know is they will give us some recommendations, they have for the statewide competition,” Early said.
We also checked with how the district plans to conduct COVID-19 testing.
“We will strategically put testing dates in the beginning, in the middle, and at the end of each season,” Early added.
The first round of COVID-19 testing will be held on Tuesday, August 17 for incoming football players scheduled to start practice Friday, August 20.
“They start a few days earlier than the other sports because they have to have a mandated number of practices before they get on the field,” Early noted.
Practices for the other fall sports are set to start on Monday, August 23.
