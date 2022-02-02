SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of high school students from the Springfield Renaissance School showed their support for local first responders on Wednesday.
The student task force left school around 9:45 a.m. and headed to the mall where they presented the AMR crews with gifts of appreciation.
Western Mass News stopped by the event and spoke with one of the students, who said the goal of the event was to give back to health workers who continue to fight against COVID-19.
"Our goal was really to revive that movement to show continuous and full support to healthcare workers which has kind of been forgotten even as they have kept on working hard to keep us safe," said Quinn Angell.
Angell said they began fundraising back in December and raised money for gift cards and baskets to give to their school nurses, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris, and Springfield nurse leader Jeanne Clancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.