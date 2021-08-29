SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marks the first day of classes for students in Springfield.
For the first time in over a year students can be back in the classroom five days a week, but there are some safety protocols still in place.
Summer is almost over for students here in Springfield. Monday marks the first day of school for grades 1 through 12, with kindergarten and preschool beginning next week.
Springfield Public Schools will be open in person five days a week this school year, but some COVID safety measures will still remain in place.
With students allowed back in the classroom full time, Springfield Superintendent Dan Warwick is prepared in the case students need to quarantine and work from home.
“We have the technology. The kids all have one-to-one laptops that they are going to be able to bring home, and we have the learning platforms, Schoology, and so on, so the kids can complete their work at home,” Warwick said.
All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in school buildings and on buses regardless of vaccination status.
Springfield Public Schools had already decided to mask up students and staff, and earlier this week, DESE put a similar mask mandate in place for all public schools in Massachusetts that will run through October 1.
