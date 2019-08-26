SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in Springfield were among those back in the classroom on Monday.
This morning, it was back to school for students in Springfield.
Western Mass News was there to capture first day events at South End Middle School, Putnam Technical Vocational Academy, Zanetti Montessori School, Gerena Community School, and STEM Middle School where sixth graders were called name by name to stand up, speak loudly, and share some of their goals for the year.
We found one student who wants to help bees stay alive.
“Each pollinator has the rule of creating our own crops and 90 percent of flowering plants and it gives one-third of human food, so my idea is making ideas important because when you make ideas to help improve the world, you’re making the world a better place to live," said one student.
While many of these kids have all different goals in mind, Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick said he’s just happy to share this first day with them.
“That’s the fun part of the job right? We get to see the kids and the kids are ecstatic to be here. I was just up at the conservatory of the arts and they were just jumping up and down to see their new building, so it’s just a really exciting part of the job," Warwick noted.
Warwick added that he appreciates the work that went into making day one a success.
"The buildings are spotless. We were working until midnight last night," Warwick added.
In total, Springfield has spent a total of $14 million in renovations district-wide. Music and art programs are also being upgraded.
