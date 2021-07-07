SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield students attending summer school Wednesday were dismissed early due to the heat, school officials report.
Temperatures in western Mass. are hovering around 90 degrees.
"Due to a heat advisory, summer school will dismiss at noon on Wednesday, July 7th," the Springfield Public Schools Facebook page said.
We're told bus schedules were adjusted to accommodate the shift.
Lunch was also served despite the change in plans and Grab & Go Meal sites were running at regular time too Wednesday.
