SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With remote learning extended through the remainder of the school year, many school districts in western Mass are adapting to what is now a normal school day from home.
“We expected this was very possible,” said Springfield Superintendent Dan Warwick.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement Tuesday canceling in-person schooling for the remainder of the academic year caught many by surprise.
Some school officials have been preparing for the possibility of students not returning to the classroom for weeks now.
“If you look in the numbers, especially in the city, we’re not flattening the curve yet of this pandemic, so we thought this was possible and plan for it all along,” Warwick said.
In the city of Springfield, 17,000 laptops have been distributed to students to use for remote learning.
“We even dropped laptops off at the homeless shelter or some of our kids and even the ones that are not in the city so our kids and parents who have asked us and told us they need a laptop all have those distributed already,” he said.
Warwick told Western Mass News over the phone that while some students have been treating remote learning like a regular school day, the school district knows some students are not, and they are working on tracing who is participating and who is slacking.
“We’re looking at using technology to ascertain how many kids are getting on every day and for what programs. There’s a real significant percent of those who are participating but not everyone at this point,” Warwick said.
With remote learning continuing almost two more months, Warwick is confident the numbers of those participating will rise.
“We’re going to work hard to make sure they rise or reaching out to every family, the teachers, the counselors, the administrators at every school to the families that aren’t participating actively yet or aren’t participating enough actively, and reaching out and working through the issues with those families to make sure they’re all participating,” Warwick said.
While teachers are adjusting to new methods of teaching electronically, some are getting creative to keep kids engaged.
“All of our staff are reaching out to students in different ways, and it’s not just our classroom teachers, it’s the physical education teachers and art and music teachers. We’ve been putting all kinds of activities that could be done with families to engage them in all parts of the learning, so it’s a holistic approach,” he said.
For parents struggling to get their kids to focus on online learning, Warwick said it’s important to have a routine.
“I think setting up a structured routine around their learning times so the kids know what to expect and when every day and a quiet place for them to engage in their learning,” he said.
Warwick said laptops are still available for pick up, or can be delivered to homes. Those with a child who needs one are asked to reach out to the school.
