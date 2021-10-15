SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Springfield Symphony Orchestra hosted a free concert at Symphony Hall Friday night.
Their program, appropriately titled 'COMING HOME: A Symphonic Reunion.' One organizer told us setting up tonight was a lot of work, emails and Zoom calls. But all that hard work, was worth it.
"I mean it's something that we missed, so much. I was at the rehearsal, I cried when they started playing just hearing them again. And I think it'll be very good for the public and very good for the city to have their orchestra back," said volunteer coordinator Samantha Tripp.
Tripp told us Friday's event was made possible by the support of the Music Performance Trust Fund, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and so many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.