SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Musicians from the Springfield symphony orchestra put on a free concert Saturday at the city’s Symphony Hall to protest management’s handling of contract negotiations, as well as other issues.
Demonstrators claiming that the orchestra is in danger. And it was not your average protest, demonstrators were playing instruments instead of chanting.
Musicians who traveled from all over New England told Western Mass News they’re calling on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board to take initiative and work towards a vision for the future of the orchestra.
Musicians said their leadership hasn’t planned any concerts for the 2021-2022 season, nor secured a contract to keep their music director Kevin Rhodes. Now, the doors of the Symphony Hall have been closed for the last 15 months and after the pandemic crippled the entertainment industry, they’re eager to get back inside.
“I have confidence that this city loves symphonic music. And we have an orchestra that's been performing together for 76 years. It’s not going to end, we need to get ABC into that beautiful building,” Marty Kluger, Principal Timpanist told Western Mass News
Another reason musicians are protesting, negotiations with their contracts have reached a standstill. Labor attorney Harvey Mars who represents the Local 171 said the musicians deserve to have a good contract that preserves the orchestra.
“They are so motivated and so committed, to saving the orchestra and they’ve committed their time and their effort and their sweat and their blood essentially to keep this going,” Mars told Western Mass News.
Information on the orchestra’s musicians could be found at Springfieldsymphonymusicians.com
