SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield has finished tabulating their unofficial results.
Western Mass News spoke with the election commissioner in Springfield who said the city is getting close to 50 percent voter turnout.
She said anytime Springfield approaches 50 percent turnout, that’s an achievement.
There are roughly 106,000 registered voters that have cast a ballot either early or in person.
The election commissioner said these are the unofficial results because there will still be some ballots coming in late that are allowed to be counted after today.
All of the early ballots received by Tuesday plus all the in-person ballots will be counted Tuesday night.
The AP declared Mass for Biden, and that trend continues in Springfield outnumbering votes for President Trump 3-1.
There are 64 precincts in Springfield.
Coming up in the days ahead, the election commissioner will be looking to see if any voter turnout records have been set Tuesday night either in the city as a whole or in individual precincts.
Police delivered ballots to Springfield City Hall to be counted Tuesday night
There are 106,000 voters in Springfield, 25,000 of which handed in early votes.
Back in 2016, the secretary of the Commonwealth reported that 55,000 people voted total, and Hillary Clinton won handily.
Western Mass News is closely following local and national election results and will bring the latest both on-air and online.
