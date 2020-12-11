SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week is Computer Science Education Week.
Meaghan Hall is a fourth grade teacher for Springfield Public Schools, who started an after-school computer science club. It's an idea she made a reality just weeks ago.
“The students were just so eager to have opportunities where they can connect with one another. I think it can be difficult when everybody is at their own homes,” Hall said.
Meeting remotely once a week, Hall still finds ways to engage students and make lessons interactive.
“We’ll be moving towards doing coding where they will be making videos on the computer using similar block coding programs and so I think it is just fun for them to have some time to move together and do silly things,” Hall explained.
About a dozen kids from ages nine to 11 are involved in the club right now and for Computer Science Education Week, Hall said the club came at a great time.
“I think giving kids opportunities where they have a basis knowledge and experience about what those things actually mean and how it can be really enriching and fun either as a career or just an interest, I think is really awesome,” Hall noted.
Hall told Western Mass News computer science is a broad field and she hopes to get more students involved in the club.
“They are learning that computer science can be really collaborative…It’s a really big field and it stretches into all areas of our lives, especially in this current moment where we all have new relationships with technology,” Hall added.
Computer Science Education Week runs through December 13, so there's still time to get involved. You can CLICK HERE to find more resources.
