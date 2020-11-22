SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local Springfield students received a heartwarming gift from one of their teachers on Sunday.
Stefan Davis, a teacher at Springfield's High School of Science and Technology, handed out over two dozen turkeys to students in need. He told Western Mass News this gift makes sure all his students have a turkey on the table come Thanksgiving Day.
"A thank you to them, to their parents and to the kids I'm thanking them for what they've done to overcome the adversity in their lives," David said.
Davis also said he's proud of all his students for handling the pandemic, other stresses this year and that he just wanted to show his appreciation for all that they do.
